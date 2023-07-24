Cwm LLC Purchases 5,514 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 281,148 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

BATS ARKG opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

