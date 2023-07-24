Cwm LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

NYSE:ED opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

