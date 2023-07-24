Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

