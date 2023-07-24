Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $499.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

