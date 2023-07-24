Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

PH stock opened at $397.65 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

