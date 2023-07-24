Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CCI opened at $107.28 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.22 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

