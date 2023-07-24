Cwm LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 397,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.7 %

WBA opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

