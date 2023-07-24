Cwm LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,819,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $250.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

