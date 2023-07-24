Cwm LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XT stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

