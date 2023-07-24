Cwm LLC Sells 675,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,593 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

