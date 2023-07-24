Cwm LLC Takes $776,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

