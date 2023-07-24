Cwm LLC Trims Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,136 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after acquiring an additional 510,856 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

