D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.56.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.7 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

