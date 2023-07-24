D.R. Horton’s (DHI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.56.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.