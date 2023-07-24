DA Davidson Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $29.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

