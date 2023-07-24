Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $715.00 at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKFree Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $610.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $533.79.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $537.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $272.52 and a 52 week high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 199.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

