Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $615.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $525.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $533.79.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $537.55 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $272.52 and a 12-month high of $562.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.