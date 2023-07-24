Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 121.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 93.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

