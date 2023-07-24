Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,236 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.89 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

