Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,667 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 587.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,133,000 after acquiring an additional 243,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 3,237.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 180,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,741,000 after buying an additional 174,935 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.67.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 2.9 %

RE opened at $351.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day moving average is $358.43. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.