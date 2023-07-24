Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

PFE stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

