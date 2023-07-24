Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

