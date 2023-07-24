Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $320.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day moving average is $302.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.