Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.25 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $326.19 and a twelve month high of $429.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

