Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,539 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

