Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,723 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

