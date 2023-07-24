Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $177.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.18. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

