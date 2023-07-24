Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

