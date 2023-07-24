Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $105.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.