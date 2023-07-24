Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $385.44 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.03.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.