Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Cut by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

