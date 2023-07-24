EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 14,387 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

