Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.42, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

