Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.43.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $475.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

