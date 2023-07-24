Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

