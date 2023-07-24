Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

