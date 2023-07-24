Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

