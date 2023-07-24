F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FNB opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

