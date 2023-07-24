F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,621,000 after purchasing an additional 861,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

