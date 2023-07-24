Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of FGRO stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

