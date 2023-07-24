Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

