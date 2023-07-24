First Pacific Financial Buys 1,121 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,219.5% in the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
