First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $78.53 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.