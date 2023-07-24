FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $163,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 1.0 %

FLEX LNG stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

