Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 13,925 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.19 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

