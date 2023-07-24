Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.16 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,955. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

