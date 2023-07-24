Fundamentum LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 155.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

