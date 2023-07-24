Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 137,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $355.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.