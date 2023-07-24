GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

