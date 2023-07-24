Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

